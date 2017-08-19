Bull Brigade (Streetpunk/ITA) ,Oironie (Streetpunk/Hohenschönhausen) + support

Active from 2006 the band has in its line up members of the most glorious street punk bands in Turin. After the great success of the first album released in 2008 at the beginning of 2016 the band released the new album that’s taking the band to play in the main European cities

. They have a particular street-sound, with Oi! and hardcore influences singed with the melodic voice, they are considered as one of the best italian street-punk band of the last 10 years. They shared the stage with the greatest punk band as Brigada Flores Magon, Nabat, The Stab, Stage Bottles, Rude Pride, Banda Bassotti and many more…!Oironie (Streetpunk from Hohenschönhausen)The WDGAF'S (Punkrock/Dresden)