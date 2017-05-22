Vortrag: Overcoming Challenges: Women Postcolonial Nation-Building

am 22.05.2017

Westend. Mit einem Feuerwerk an großartigen Showbildern, faszinierender Akrobatik, turnerischen Höchstleistungen sowie Dance & Trends wartet das Internationale Deutsche...

Kreuzberg. Am 10. und 11. Juni 2017 findet zum 3. Mal in der Station am Gleisdreieck das bunte Familienfestival Maker Faire statt. Von 10 bis 18 Uhr präsentieren hier...