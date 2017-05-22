Vortrag: Overcoming Challenges: Women Postcolonial Nation-Building
Wann?
13.06.2017 19:00 Uhr
Wo?Alexanderplatz, Alexanderplatz, 10178BerlinDE
Berlin: Alexanderplatz | During the anti-colonial period, African women played very significant roles in the struggle for independence. But in the post independent era, the maternal figure is drowned under the patriarchal figure of the founding father of the nation. It is debatable whether any major considerations were given to women with regard to their role in society at the dawn of independence. Most of the representations of African women have been either patriarchal which relegates women to the fringes of society or by Western feminists whose discourse do not connect with or refer to the realities and environments of the postcolonial women as demonstrated also by the African feminist Nnaemeka. In the complex attempts to place these women in a position deemed fit for them, the real voice of the woman is submerged. How has the African woman carved out a unique position and engender agency for herself in thecommunity?
The talk will be held in English! Der Vortrag wird auf Englisch stattfinden!
Referentin: Dr. Priscilla Manjoh, Autorin und Filmemacherin
Der Vortrag findet im Rahmen des KENAKO Afrika Festivals auf dem Berliner Alexanderplatz im Mandela-Zelt statt. Weitere Informationen gibt es hier.