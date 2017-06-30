Transeuropa | Ce Jian & Yuzheng Cheng

Curated by Hannah Beck-Mannagetta & Lena Fließbach

Opening: Wednesday, 19 July 2017, 7 pm

Exhibition: 18- 28 July 2017

Address: WHITECONCEPTS . Auguststrasse 35 . 10119 Berlin

Opening times: Mon - Fri 11:00 – 17:00 and by appointment



Europe on trial. The refugee crisis, terrorist attacks, nationalist parties gaining traction in elections, Brexit. And all of a sudden, the European Union project is called into question. Based on a political map of Europe, the Berlin-based artists Ce Jian and Yuzheng Cheng played a game of Chinese Whispers in order to create 60 maps in 60 days using acrylic paint on paper.

With the initial intent of creating a mimetic image of the original map, the artists proceeded to alternately use the map last received from the other artist as a model to create the next one. With this a joint diary developed, blurring the lines of individual authorship. Ce Jian grew up in Germany, Yuzheng Cheng in China, together they are familiar with the inside and outside perspective on Europe. The current upheavals in Europe and their media coverage, in which maps of Europe are omnipresent, inspired the artists to realize this project.

In “Transeuropa” Ce Jian and Yuzheng Chen rearrange Europe. They react to the unpredictable dynamics of refugee routes, Frontex’s border management programs and continuous displacements of national barriers and within the EU with lapidary, ironic visions of the future. The full view of all 60 paintings is almost overwhelming. The map paintings, meandering through the exhibition space, render the chronological sequence and the gradual shifting of colors, shapes, and with them borders visible.

Every political map has an element of subjectivity, it cannot possibly be neutral, and is simultaneously always an ideological instrument that reflects hierarchical structures. This installation metaphorically visualizes historical expansion, current instabilities and potential change within the EU as well as the numerous debates about its identity and form. The further the project advanced, the more monotonous the disciplined transfer of information in the process of painting—performed as faithfully as possible—proved to be. Following rational rules, the daily routine developed its own momentum out of exhaustion. This led to a spontaneous, increasing loss of control, infected with an anarchistic element. The deviations and “mistakes” made by each of the artists progress from map to map. Taking turns painting amounts to a discourse in which one party takes up the other’s prompt, yet also modifies and contradicts it. By and by, the primary information is mutated and distorted—although this process inherently questions “right” and “wrong”—until finally only quasi-abstract color fields remain, and the material takes on a life of its own.

The additional pieces that the artists created parallel to the installation oscillate between a summary, essence and progress chart of the project. They take up elements of the working method; in the “Map Cuttings,” they condense these into collages of amorphous patches of color, abstracted from the depictions of individual countries. Their overpaintings on two found romantic landscape paintings, titled “Territorium,” expand the conceptual idea of work in the sense of art history and ideology. This genre of old European painting is closely linked to the idea of a homeland, as well as the passionate glorification thereof. Out of fear of those who were forced to leave their homelands, Europeans now imagine their homelands to be under threat. These artworks bring home the discrepancy between the external perception of Europe and its current cultural self-perception as a union.



On the occasion of the exhibition, a limited-edition artist book will be published, featuring all of the paintings in chronological order; a flicker book of the EU map’s transformation. Enclosed between an abstract color palette as the front cover and a coloring book image of the EU as the back one, the maps form a narration without words.

TRANSEUROPA, 120 pages, softcover, published by A Book Edition, www.abookedition.de

Book launch: Miss Read, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, 14 - 16 July 2017



Supporting Program:

Wednesday, 26 July 2017, 6:30 - 7:30 pm

Transeuropa - Walk the Talk

With Dr. Willem Flinterman (Cultural historian, arabist, alumnus of the Eurasian Empires Research Group, University Leiden and Amsterdam, involved as organizer in Pulse of Europe, Berlin)

and

M. Walid Nakschbandi (Afghan-German journalist, jurist and political expert, AVE Publishing, Berlin/Düsseldorf)

Due to current political events, the concept of Europe as a union is being put to the test. Through an artistic investigation of the subject of the map, the installation by Ce Jian & Yuzheng Cheng questions the status of the European Union and its individual member states in relation to domestic and foreign policy. What is the significance of the visual representation of countries, borders, routes of migration in the media from a political, ideological perspective?

The two specialists from different fields will draw on their scientific backgrounds to discuss the themes of the exhibition in dialogue, with the artists and the audience. The talk format “Walk the Talk” is moderated by the curators Hannah Beck-Mannagetta & Lena Fließbach.

Press contact:

Transeuropa | Ce Jian & Yuzheng Cheng

Kuratiert von Hannah Beck-Mannagetta & Lena Fließbach



Eröffnung: Mittwoch, 19. Juli 2017, 19 Uhr

Ausstellung: 18. - 28. Juli 2017

Adresse: WHITECONCEPTS . Auguststrasse 35 . 10119 Berlin . www.whiteconcepts-gallery.com

Öffnungszeiten: Mo – Fr 11 – 17 Uhr und nach Vereinbarung

Europa auf dem Prüfstand. Flüchtlingskrise, Terroranschläge, nationalistische Parteien gewinnen an Zuspruch bei den Wahlen, Brexit. Und plötzlich steht das Projekt Europäische Union in Frage. Ausgehend von einer politischen Europakarte haben die in Berlin lebenden Künstler Ce Jian und Yuzheng Cheng im Stille-Post-Verfahren über 60 Tage hinweg 60 Landkarten mit Acrylfarbe auf Papier erarbeitet.



Mit dem ursprünglichen Anspruch, ein mimetisches Abbild der Originalkarte zu schaffen, nahmen sich die Künstler in der Folge immer abwechselnd die von dem anderen angefertigte Landkarte als Vorlage. So entstand ein gemeinsames Tagebuch, in dem die individuelle Autorschaft verschwimmt. Ce Jian ist in Deutschland aufgewachsen, Yuzheng Cheng in China, sie kennen die Innen- und Außenperspektive auf Europa. Zu dem Projekt bewogen, haben die beiden Künstler die aktuellen Umwälzungen in Europa und deren mediale Berichterstattung, bei der Landkarten von Europa seither omnipräsent sind.

In „Transeuropa“ sortieren Ce Jian und Yuzheng Cheng Europa neu. Mit lapidaren, ironischen Zukunftsentwürfen reagieren sie auf die unberechenbare Dynamik von Flüchtlingsrouten, Frontex-Schutzprogrammen und fortwährende Verschiebungen innerhalb der EU und nationaler Barrieren. Die Gesamtansicht aller 60 Bilder hat etwas Überwältigendes. Die durch den Ausstellungsraum mäandernden Kartenbilder machen den zeitlichen Verlauf und die schleichende Verschiebung von Farben, Formen und damit auch Grenzen sichtbar.

Jede politische Landkarte birgt stets ein subjektives Moment, sie kann unmöglich neutral sein und ist immer auch ein ideologisches Instrument, das Machtverhältnisse widerspiegelt. Die Installation visualisiert als Metapher die historische Expansion, die aktuelle Instabilität und den möglichen Wandel der EU sowie die zahlreich geführten Debatten um ihre Identität und Ausgestaltung. Umso weiter das Projekt voranschritt, umso monotoner gestaltete sich die disziplinierte und möglichst getreue Weitergabe von Informationen im Zeichenprozess. Rationalen Spielregeln folgend, entwickelte die tägliche Routine aus der Erschöpfung heraus eine Eigendynamik. Unwillkürlich führte dies zu einem sich steigernden Kontrollverlust, bei dem sich ein anarchistisches Moment einschlich. Die Abweichungen und „Fehler“ des jeweils anderen potenzieren sich von Bild zu Bild. Das Malen im Wechsel kommt einem Diskurs gleich, bei dem der eine die Vorgabe des anderen aufnimmt, diese aber auch abwandelt oder ihr widerspricht. Nach und nach veränderte und verfälschte sich die ursprüngliche Information - wobei ein „Richtig“ und „Falsch“ durch diesen Prozess grundsätzlich in Frage gestellt wird - bis am Ende ein nahezu abstraktes Farbmuster entsteht und sich das Material verselbständigt hat.

Die ergänzenden Arbeiten, die die Künstler parallel zu der Installation angefertigt haben, changieren zwischen Resümee, Essenz und Progress. Sie greifen Elemente des Arbeitsprozesses auf verdichten diese in den „Map Cuttings“ in Form von Collagen aus amorphen Farbflecken, die von den einzelnen Länderdarstellungen abstrahiert sind. Ihre Übermalungen von zwei gefundenen romantischen Landschaftsgemälden mit dem Titel „Territorium“ verstärken den konzeptuellen Gedanken der Arbeit im kunsthistorischen und ideologischen Sinne. Diese Art der alten europäischen Malerei ist eng verknüpft mit der Idee von Heimat und deren leidenschaftlicher Überhöhung. Aus Angst vor denjenigen, die ihre Heimat verlassen mussten, sehen die Europäer nun ihre Heimat in Gefahr. Die Arbeiten machen die Diskrepanz zwischen der Außenwahrnehmung und dem aktuellen kulturellen Selbstverständnis von Europa als Einheit deutlich.

Zu der Ausstellung erscheint ein limitiertes Künstlerbuch, das alle Bilder chronologisch präsentiert und den Wandlungsprozess der EU-Karte in Form eines Daumenkinos vor Augen führt. Eingeschlossen zwischen dem Vordercover aus einer abstrakten Farbpalette und dem Rückcover mit der EU als Ausmalbild formieren sich die Karten zu einer wortlosen Narration.

TRANSEUROPA,120 Seiten, Softcover, limitierte Auflage: 150, bei A Book Edition erschienen, www.abookedition.de

Buchpremiere: Miss Read, Haus der Kulturen der Welt, Berlin, 14. - 16. Juli 2017



Begleitprogramm:

Transeuropa – Walk the Talk

Mittwoch, 26. Juli 2017, 18:30 - 19:30 Uhr

Mit Dr. Willem Flinterman (Kulturhistoriker, Arabist, Alumnus der Forschungsgruppe „Eurasian Empires“, Universität Leiden und Amsterdam, Mitorganisator von Pulse of Europe, Berlin) und M. Walid Nakschbandi (afghanisch-deutscher Journalist, Jurist und Politik-Experte, AVE Gesellschaft für Fernsehproduktion GmbH, Berlin/Düsseldorf)



Im Zuge der aktuellen politischen Ereignisse steht das Bild von Europa als Einheit auf dem Prüfstand. Über die künstlerische Auseinandersetzung mit dem Motiv der Landkarte wirft die Rauminstallation von Ce Jian & Yuzheng Cheng Fragen um den Stand der Europäischen Union und ihrer einzelnen Mitgliedsstaaten in Beziehung zur Innen- und Außenpolitik auf. Welche Bedeutung kommt dabei der visuellen Repräsentation von Ländern, Grenzen und Migrationslinien in politisch-ideologischer Hinsicht in den Medien zu?

Die beiden Experten aus verschiedenen Fachbereichen werden aus ihrem jeweiligen wissenschaftlichen Hintergrund heraus sowohl im Zwiegespräch miteinander als auch mit den KünstlerInnen und dem Publikum die Themen der Ausstellung diskutieren. Das dialogische Talkformat Walk the Talk wird von den beiden Kuratorinnen Hannah Beck-Mannagetta & Lena Fließbach moderiert.

Pressekontakt:

