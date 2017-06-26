The New York Chronicles Film - German Premier

The New York Chronicles Film is an incredible journey thru the community and culture of the iconic New York hardcore scene.

Not the typical history of a local music scene but so much more. Shot in an episodic formant the film contains over 60 interviews, never before seen footage, photos and a blazing soundtrack. With appearances by Roger Miret & Vinnie Stigma (Agnostic Front), Lou Koller, Craig Setari (Sick Of It All) Ray Cappo (Youth Of Today), Billy Graziadei (Biohazard), Billy Milano ( S.O.D. / M.O.D.) and Mike Judge (Judge). The film addresses the community, culture, straight edge and DIY ethic of the hardcore scene in the greatest city in the world that is still vibrant, relevant and going strong to this day. Buy the ticket and take the ride!The New York Hardcore Chronicles 1979-2015 documents the community and the culture of the New York Hardcore scene from past to present.Get your ticket now, before it is sold out!Director Drew Stone will be in Berlin and will answer your questions!German Premiere!Deutschlandpremiere!